‘Hearth’: Montana Repertory Theatre is giving audiences Americana this holiday season

Host Lauren Korn sits down with Michael Legg, the Artistic Director of the Montana Repertory Theatre, to chat about ‘Hearth: A Yuletide Tale,’ a play by Tyson Gerhardt and Kate R. Morris that takes place in a small American town in the winter of 1970 during the Vietnam War. It tells the story of a young boy, Tom, who is grieving the death of his veteran father. Tom’s unique musical gift manifests when he meets a group of vagabonds and buskers. Tom hatches a plan to help and learns what it means to live in a community that cares for each other.

For more information about ‘Hearth,’ and to purchase tickets, go MT Rep’s website here.