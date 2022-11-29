© 2022 MTPR
‘Hearth’: Montana Repertory Theatre is giving audiences Americana this holiday season

Published November 27, 2022
Host Lauren Korn sits down with Michael Legg, the Artistic Director of the Montana Repertory Theatre, to chat about ‘Hearth: A Yuletide Tale,’ a play by Tyson Gerhardt and Kate R. Morris that takes place in a small American town in the winter of 1970 during the Vietnam War. It tells the story of a young boy, Tom, who is grieving the death of his veteran father. Tom’s unique musical gift manifests when he meets a group of vagabonds and buskers. Tom hatches a plan to help and learns what it means to live in a community that cares for each other.

For more information about ‘Hearth,’ and to purchase tickets, go MT Rep’s website here.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
