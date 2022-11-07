Dr. Alicia Odewale to present National Geographic Live, ‘Greenwood: A Century of Resilience’

Lauren Korn speaks with Dr. Alicia Odewale about her forthcoming visit to Montana on November 17, 2022—to Kalispell for a National Geographic Live event at the Wachholz College Center, ‘Greenwood: A Century of Resilience.’

A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, archaeologist Alicia Odewale is uncovering stories of resilience in the hundred years since the attack on Black Wall Street in the city’s historic Greenwood district. Considered one of the worst episodes of racial violence committed against Black people in American history, the Tulsa Race Massacre left a devastating toll on generations of survivors and their descendants and impacted the very footprint of the district itself.

In support of her new research project, “Mapping Historical Trauma in Tulsa from 1921-2021,” Dr. Odewale has been re-examining historical and archaeological evidence of the period—focusing not on the attack itself, but instead on the community’s trauma and triumph in its aftermath. From documenting the personal stories of Greenwood’s residents to mapping the evidence of their resilience, Dr. Odewale’s work illuminates a new perspective on the impact of racism and racial violence in America, through the lens of a community the continues to survive against all odds. Join her to discover how archaeology can be used as a tool for recovering lost stories, reclaiming a narrative, and pursuing restorative justice.



Single tickets go on sale September 8 with prices ranging from $38 to $52 per event, not including ticket service fees;

This show is presented by WCC. No outside food or beverages allowed in Wachholz College Center;

Recommended age limit: 12;

Lobby doors open 90 minutes prior to show start.

To learn more about Dr. Alicia Odewale, visit her website here. Purchase tickets for this event in Kalispell via the WCC website here.