For violinist Hilary Hahn, ‘Eclipse’ represents a personal and artistic transformation

Montana Public Radio’s Artist-in-Residence, Allan R. Scott, speaks with violinist Hilary Hahn, about her latest album, Eclipse.

Recorded with the Frankfurt Radio Symphony and its Music Director, Andres Orozco-Estrada (2014-2021), Eclipse sees the triple Grammy-winning violinist deliver interpretations of three works charged with universal emotions, yet rooted in their composers’ musical heritage: Dvořák’s Violin Concerto; Ginastera’s Violin Concerto; a strikingly original 20th-century gem, and Sarasate’s Carmen Fantasy.