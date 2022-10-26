© 2022 MTPR
For violinist Hilary Hahn, ‘Eclipse’ represents a personal and artistic transformation

Published October 26, 2022 at 11:39 AM MDT
MTPR-Web-Image_Hahn.jpg
Violinist Hilary Hahn's latest album is ‘Eclipse’ (Deutsche Grammophon, April 2022).

Montana Public Radio’s Artist-in-Residence, Allan R. Scott, speaks with violinist Hilary Hahn, about her latest album, Eclipse.

Recorded with the Frankfurt Radio Symphony and its Music Director, Andres Orozco-Estrada (2014-2021), Eclipse sees the triple Grammy-winning violinist deliver interpretations of three works charged with universal emotions, yet rooted in their composers’ musical heritage: Dvořák’s Violin Concerto; Ginastera’s Violin Concerto; a strikingly original 20th-century gem, and Sarasate’s Carmen Fantasy.

MTPR-Web-Image_Eclipse-Cover.jpg

Allan R. Scott
Conductor Allan R. Scott hosts Morning Classics (and an occasional Free Forms show) several times every month. He is also the Music Director of the Helena Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (since 2003), Philadelphia’s Southeastern Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra (since 2002), and Principal Conductor of the Wilmington Ballet Company (since 2009) in Delaware.
