‘The Year of the Dog’ actor Michael Spears on Indigenous representation in film

Front Row Center host Lauren Korn chats with Michael Spears about The Year of the Dog, a film set in and made in Montana about Matt, newly sober, who finds an unlikely companion in a Siberian husky, Yup’ik. Spears plays Matt’s AA sponsor, Fred.

In two short months, Lakota actor and Bozeman-based actor, Spears may very well find himself nominated for a 2023 Independent Spirit Award when all film category nominations are announced on the 22nd of November. Rob Grabow, the film’s writer, co-director, and producer says that Spears, “had a very challenging lead role which demanded he span the emotional gamut of rage and shame to joy and love.”

Audiences may remember a thirteen-year-old Spears from his breakout performance as Otter in Dances with Wolves. He can be seen in FX’s Reservation Dogs, in a moving guest-starring role as Danny, father of the Dogs’ deceased fifth member, Daniel. Audiences will have a first look at Spears’ memorable performance as Fred when the film makes its festival debut in October in advance of its nationwide release this winter.

Spears is a member of the Kul Wicasa Oyate Lakota (often called “Sioux”) Lower Brulé Tribe of South Dakota. When not filming, Spears travels as a keynote speaker on topics such as Indigenous health and wellness, mental health, and Lakota spirituality.

The Year of the Dog is screening this week around Montana. For show times and locations, go to the film's website here.