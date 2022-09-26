Tell Us Something begins the autumn season by ‘Letting Go’

Lauren Korn chats with the Executive Director of Montana’s live storytelling event, Tell Us Something, about its autumn event, centered around the theme ‘Letting Go.’

Marc Moss produces a podcast of those stories which can be found wherever you get your podcasts.

Tell Us Something live events have expanded to Helena, MT and Butte, America.

Marc teaches storytelling in the Missoula County Public Schools as part of Spark!

Tell Us Something awakens imagination, empowers storytellers and connects the community through the transformative power of personal storytelling. It is a celebration of each other, our stories and how we move through the world together. All of the stories at Tell Us Something are true. Stories last for 10 minutes and are told from memory. Everyone is welcome to tell a story. There is a theme for each event.