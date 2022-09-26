© 2022 MTPR
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

Tell Us Something begins the autumn season by ‘Letting Go’

Published September 26, 2022 at 4:24 PM MDT
MTPR-Web-FRC-TUS-01.jpg
Tell Us Something’s autumn event, ‘Letting Go,’ will be at the Dennison Theatre in Missoula on September 27, 2022.

Lauren Korn chats with the Executive Director of Montana’s live storytelling event, Tell Us Something, about its autumn event, centered around the theme ‘Letting Go.’

To purchase tickets for this event, head to the Tell Us Something website here.

From the Tell Us Something website:

Marc Moss produces a podcast of those stories which can be found wherever you get your podcasts.

Tell Us Something live events have expanded to Helena, MT and Butte, America.

Marc teaches storytelling in the Missoula County Public Schools as part of Spark!

Tell Us Something awakens imagination, empowers storytellers and connects the community through the transformative power of personal storytelling. It is a celebration of each other, our stories and how we move through the world together. All of the stories at Tell Us Something are true. Stories last for 10 minutes and are told from memory. Everyone is welcome to tell a story. There is a theme for each event.

MTPR-Web-FRC-TUS.jpg

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
