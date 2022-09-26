MAPS Media Institute offers free classes to middle- and high-schoolers in Montana

Lauren Korn speaks with the Communications and Marketing Director of MAPS Media Institute, Janna Williams, about the Institute’s offerings, its reach, and its mission. MAPS aims to provide professional instruction (and equipment!) for media arts curriculums, including graphic design, film, tech, and music production.

To learn more about MAPS, head to their website here. Enroll your middle- and high-school student(s) in a MAPS after-school course here.