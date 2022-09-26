© 2022 MTPR
MAPS Media Institute offers free classes to middle- and high-schoolers in Montana

Published September 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM MDT
MAPSter Trinity L. shares her film capture with a Hamilton Skatepark rider.

Lauren Korn speaks with the Communications and Marketing Director of MAPS Media Institute, Janna Williams, about the Institute’s offerings, its reach, and its mission. MAPS aims to provide professional instruction (and equipment!) for media arts curriculums, including graphic design, film, tech, and music production.

To learn more about MAPS, head to their website here. Enroll your middle- and high-school student(s) in a MAPS after-school course here.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn