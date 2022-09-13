Montana Book Festival returns to in-person events, partners with the Missoula Public Library

Lauren Korn speaks with the Director of the 2022 Montana Book Festival, John Samual “Sam” Brown, about this year’s in-person events, including headliners Candice Carty-Williams and Jamie Ford; UM alum Caylin Capra-Thomas; Lauren Slaughter; and Emme Lund. They also talk about the organization’s new status as an independent non-profit, the Montana Literary Cooperative.

For a full schedule of this year’s events, jump on over to the website here.