Sneak peek: ‘We Won’t Sleep’ is a new musical about Jeanette Rankin

Lauren Korn chats with Karen Sterk, CEO of the Jeannette Rankin Foundation. The Foundation has partnered with the Masquer Theatre in Missoula to present a sneak peek of ‘We Won’t Sleep’ is a new musical about Jeanette Rankin.

In partnership with the Jeanette Rankin Foundation, the national foundation created at the bequest of America’s first congresswoman and Montana native, Jeannette Rankin, the Montana Repertory Theatre will host a sneak peek of the new musical, ‘We Won’t Sleep,’ about Jeannette Rankin’s life and legacy in the Masquer Theater on the University of Montana campus on September 8th, 2022, at 7PM.

From the general press release:

This one-night-only event is an opportunity for the public to witness the creative work that goes into producing a major musical. For one week prior to the event, four artists from the production team of ‘We Won’t Sleep’ will workshop the script on the University of Montana campus and immerse themselves in the scenic landscape of Jeannette Rankin’s youth. To showcase their work, Ari Afsar (‘Hamilton’s Eliza, Chicago cast) will perform musical selections from the musical, and the creative team will answer the audience’s questions about the show.

“‘We Won’t Sleep’ is not just the story of Jeannette Rankin,” said the musical’s producer, Tory Roman. “It’s the story of how we tell history, how history affects us and how we can use stories from history as a call to action to change the world and make the world a better place for everyone around us.” ‘We Won’t Sleep’ is also a book by award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson and Jordan Ealey. Composition and lyrics for the musical were written by Ari Afsar. Musical direction is by Sheela Ramesh, and the show is co-directed by Erin Ortman and Yusha-Marie Sorzano.

Montana Repertory Theater offers “Pick What You Pay” pricing to encourage theater-goers to set their costs for each show. The pricing model is possible in part by the sponsorship of Northwestern Energy. Tickets are now on sale and will be available online and at the University of Montana Box Office.

All performances are subject to the University of Montana and Missoula City-County Health Department guidelines surrounding public gatherings and can change anytime. The Rep will release information with audience safety protocols should changes occur before the performance.

Support The Rep and its mission by donating or purchasing a season pass here. Season passes include tickets to every performance and exclusive perks such as invitations to The Rep events.

About the Montana Repertory Theatre (Missoula, Mont.):

Established in 1967, the Montana Repertory Theatre is the resident professional theatre at the University of Montana. Standing at the cross-section of educational and professional theatre, The Rep produces work that celebrates, engages, and challenges the people of Missoula and the state of Montana.

About the Jeannette Rankin Foundation:

The Jeannette Rankin Foundation transforms futures through education by providing unrestricted Scholar Grants to students who identify as women or nonbinary, are 35 and older, and demonstrate financial need. Inspired by their namesake, Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress, the Jeannette Rankin Foundation was created with a bequest from Jeannette Rankin’s estate fulfilling her directive to support “mature unemployed women workers.”