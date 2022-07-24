Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts welcomes new director

Helena, Montana’s Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts recently announced Rebecca Harvey as its new Executive Director (replacing Steven Young Lee). Lauren Korn chats with Rebecca about her history in ceramics and her vision for the world-renowned arts facility.

The Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts, known as The Bray, is a public, non-profit creative center solely dedicated to the ceramic arts. Founded in 1951 by brickmaker Archie Bray, the mission of The Bray is to enhance commitment to, and investment in, the ceramic arts. Located in Helena, Montana, near the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, the 26-acre former brickyard serves as a gathering place for emerging and professional ceramic artists. Its programs include an international artist-in-residence program, workshops and community classes, curated exhibitions, an on-site and virtual sales gallery, and a ceramic supply facility that provides “Bray Clay” and technical support to artists from around the world. For more information about Rebecca and about programming at The Bray, click on the link, above.