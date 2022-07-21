“Better, not bigger”: Red Ants Pants Music Festival’s Sarah Calhoun talks headliners, capped attendance

Held every July in a cow pasture just outside of White Sulphur Springs, the Red Ants Pants Music Festival celebrates music, local food, beer, community, agriculture, and the rural Montana landscape.

Lauren sits down with Red Ants Pants founder and owner (and the producer of the festival), Sarah Calhoun, to talk about this year’s festival, including some of the headlining acts; non-music programming; accommodations for families; and the Red Ants Pants Foundation’s new initiative that allows neighbors to nominate family farmers and ranchers who have had hardships over the past few years; their names will be entered to win tickets to this year’s festival.

Nominate an agricultural producer who you think might like a little boost from the Red Ants Pants Music Festival: Send an e-mail to the festival organizers (info@redantspantsmusicfestival.com) with the name, hometown or location of the farm or ranch, and the e-mail and phone number of your nominee.

For more information, including the 2022 festival line-up, go to the Red Ants Pants Music Festival website here.