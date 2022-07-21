© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

“Better, not bigger”: Red Ants Pants Music Festival’s Sarah Calhoun talks headliners, capped attendance

Published July 21, 2022 at 12:06 PM MDT
Red-Ants-Pants (3).jpg
Red Ants Pants Music Festival takes place in White Sulphur Springs, Montana, every July.

Held every July in a cow pasture just outside of White Sulphur Springs, the Red Ants Pants Music Festival celebrates music, local food, beer, community, agriculture, and the rural Montana landscape.

Lauren sits down with Red Ants Pants founder and owner (and the producer of the festival), Sarah Calhoun, to talk about this year’s festival, including some of the headlining acts; non-music programming; accommodations for families; and the Red Ants Pants Foundation’s new initiative that allows neighbors to nominate family farmers and ranchers who have had hardships over the past few years; their names will be entered to win tickets to this year’s festival.

Nominate an agricultural producer who you think might like a little boost from the Red Ants Pants Music Festival: Send an e-mail to the festival organizers (info@redantspantsmusicfestival.com) with the name, hometown or location of the farm or ranch, and the e-mail and phone number of your nominee.

For more information, including the 2022 festival line-up, go to the Red Ants Pants Music Festival website here.

Red-Ants-Pants_2022-Poster.jpg

Tags

Front Row Center Sarah CalhounRed Ants Pants Music FestivalRed Ants Pants Foundation
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn
Related Content