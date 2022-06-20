© 2022 MTPR
“Public Land & Sacred Ground”: In the Footsteps of Norman Maclean Festival returns June 25th

Published June 20, 2022 at 1:22 PM MDT
FRC_RedStar_Close-Up.jpg
A close-up of the poster for this year’s In the Footsteps of Norman Maclean poster, created by Kevin Red Star.

In the Foosteps of Norman Maclean Festival will be held June 25 to June 26, 2022, at The Wilma Theater. Admission will be free to the public, although registration is necessary on their website.

This year’s theme is “Public Land & Sacred Ground: Western Writers Bear Witness.” Keynote speakers include Timothy Egan, Terry Tempest Williams, Kevin Red Star, Doug Peacock, Rick Bass, Debra Earling, Tracy Stone-Manning, John Taliaferro, and more. Tickets for the Saturday evening gala dinner at The Wilma are on sale now. Tickets for the Friday night author reception at the Dana Gallery are available at the door.

FRC_RedStar_Poster.jpg
Kevin Red Star’s “Sacred Ground, Crown Butte” is a painting created specifically for the 2022 In the Footsteps of Norman Maclean Festival poster, shown above.

The 2022 festival poster is 22” x 28,” suitable for framing, and signed by Kevin Red Star. You can purchase the poster here.

For more information, go to the festival’s website. If you have questions, contact Jenny Rohrer at jenny@alpineartisans.org.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
