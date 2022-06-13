© 2022 MTPR
Montana Museum of Art and Culture continues progress on new building

Published June 13, 2022 at 12:40 PM MDT
MMAC_Construction_WEB.jpg
Construction continues; photo taken from MMAC’s Facebook page.

This summer, the Montana Museum (MMAC), home to the most comprehensive collection of art in the state, continues progress on its new building project—a building large enough to house its collection, which has for so long been sitting in storage. Director Rafael Chacón sits down with Lauren Korn to talk about what art lovers can expect in 2022-2023.

For more information about the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, take a look at their website!

Front Row Center Rafael ChacónMontana Museum of Art and Culture
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
