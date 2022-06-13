Montana Museum of Art and Culture continues progress on new building
This summer, the Montana Museum (MMAC), home to the most comprehensive collection of art in the state, continues progress on its new building project—a building large enough to house its collection, which has for so long been sitting in storage. Director Rafael Chacón sits down with Lauren Korn to talk about what art lovers can expect in 2022-2023.
For more information about the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, take a look at their website!