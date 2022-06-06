Montana Shakespeare in the Parks celebrates 50 years with ‘Twelfth Night’ and ‘King Lear’

Born from aspirations to bring the timeless tales of William Shakespeare directly to rural and under-served communities, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has been enriching the lives of people in Montana, and beyond, for 50 seasons.

In celebration of their 50th anniversary season, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will be presenting performances of Twelfth Night and King Lear in communities in Montana and around the region. Lauren Korn speaks with Executive Artistic Director Kevin Asselin about what audiences can expect this year (click the button, above). For more information, visit the company’s website or read this Bozeman Chronicle article!

You can view the company’s 2022 tour schedule on the aforementioned website or see the calendar, below: