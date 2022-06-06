© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks celebrates 50 years with ‘Twelfth Night’ and ‘King Lear’

Published June 6, 2022 at 9:38 AM MDT
Shakespeare_in_the_Parks_Summer_2022
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks celebrates 50 seasons.

Born from aspirations to bring the timeless tales of William Shakespeare directly to rural and under-served communities, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has been enriching the lives of people in Montana, and beyond, for 50 seasons.

In celebration of their 50th anniversary season, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will be presenting performances of Twelfth Night and King Lear in communities in Montana and around the region. Lauren Korn speaks with Executive Artistic Director Kevin Asselin about what audiences can expect this year (click the button, above). For more information, visit the company’s website or read this Bozeman Chronicle article!

You can view the company’s 2022 tour schedule on the aforementioned website or see the calendar, below:

SITP_Schedule
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks’ 2022 schedule.

Tags

Front Row Center Montana Shakespeare in the ParksKevin AsselinGretchen MintonJohn Hosking
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn