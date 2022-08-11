Heather McDowell on responsible mining

This week’s guest is Heather McDowell, Vice President for Legal, Environmental and Government Affairs for the U.S. region at Sibanye-Stillwater, the owner and operator of the Stillwater and East Boulder Mines. Heather works at the intersection of many issues critical to Montana’s future — environmental regulation and sustainability, workers’ rights, diversity, equity and inclusion and many others. And if those topics weren’t challenging enough, Heather has been helping her colleagues recover from the massive flooding earlier this summer that shut down operations.

In this episode, we get a definition of responsible mining and hear Heather’s take on the benefits of government regulation on mining. Heather talks about climate change and Sibanye-Stillwater’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative.

Learn more about Sibanye-Stillwater here: https://www.sibanyestillwater.com/

Transcript here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1BTbRLAPjQOoTbbtmMMAljfNGq-Q7dlkaFfz9WYA1wao/edit