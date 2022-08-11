© 2022 MTPR
A New Angle

Heather McDowell on responsible mining

Published August 11, 2022 at 11:01 PM MDT

This week’s guest is Heather McDowell, Vice President for Legal, Environmental and Government Affairs for the U.S. region at Sibanye-Stillwater, the owner and operator of the Stillwater and East Boulder Mines. Heather works at the intersection of many issues critical to Montana’s future — environmental regulation and sustainability, workers’ rights, diversity, equity and inclusion and many others. And if those topics weren’t challenging enough, Heather has been helping her colleagues recover from the massive flooding earlier this summer that shut down operations.

In this episode, we get a definition of responsible mining and hear Heather’s take on the benefits of government regulation on mining. Heather talks about climate change and Sibanye-Stillwater’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative.

Learn more about Sibanye-Stillwater here: https://www.sibanyestillwater.com/

Transcript here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1BTbRLAPjQOoTbbtmMMAljfNGq-Q7dlkaFfz9WYA1wao/edit

A New Angle Heather McDowellmining
Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
See stories by Justin Angle