Art & artifacts with Tim Gordon

This week’s guest is Tim Gordon, master appraiser of art and antiques. Tim has been a leading authority in the appraisal business for over 25 years, working on projects like Princess Diana’s gown collection, the Jim Morrison estate, the Al Capone Family collection, and the collections of Yellowstone National Park.

Tim tells us how his beginnings in the appraisal industry stemmed from his mother’s piano playing and painting. He describes what it feels like to be the person who sees things for the first time, like an empty whisky bottle of Al Capone’s. We learn about how Tim places value on a piece of art, and how much value can be taken from what a piece means to its beholders. Tim talks about how his Montanan values play into his work, and what he thinks about NFTs and cryptocurrency.

Tim’s website can be found here: https://www.gappraisals.com/

Transcript here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1KOXCFAEdr30gF5_XvqyQwxQnC5Mz7FHj7DMjT-RIyUo/edit