Supply chains & climate change with Shannon Hughes

This week’s guest is Shannon Hughes, strategic communications manager at RMI, an international organization working to transform global energy production with market-based solutions. Shannon’s purview is supply chain, a significant source of carbon emissions. As a communications expert she is focused on making this complex topic more digestible to a broader audience. Given the pandemic-induced salience of the supply chain in all of our lives, Shannon and her RMI colleagues have a great opportunity to raise awareness of the climate implications of how we move stuff all over the globe.

In this conversation we hear about the importance of communication skills when dealing with a data intense topic, a branch of RMI and its goal of decarbonizing the cryptocurrency world and Shannon’s biggest takeaway from her time at RMI thus far — that data has to be relatable.

Transcript here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1LkuGKA5xrIJUIKbpjOC2DVCNpXbKE5eO-aHaTGfjiAk/edit