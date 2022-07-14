Tyler Hamilton on life after pro-cycling

This week’s guest is Tyler Hamilton. For many years, Tyler raced at the very highest level of professional cycling and was a key figure in the Lance Armstrong doping saga. His story is well documented, told best in Tyler’s powerful book, The Secret Race. Tyler now lives in Missoula, runs a coaching business, works for Black Swift Investment advisors and is a new father. Today we talk about how he transformed his life after racing and found happiness and balance.

In this conversation Justin and Tyler talk about fatherhood and we hear about Tyler’s continued work with MS Global. Tyler talks about his acceptance of past mistakes, the role meditation now plays in his life and the terms he currently keeps with professional cycling.

Transcript here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1H65P_SAeb5nFxzQ8MBcn_ZKmejb0ljcrsQej3p7dKE8/edit