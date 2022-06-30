John Twiggs of Montana PBS

This week’s guest is John Twiggs, host of the award-winning Montana PBS program Backroads of Montana. This is John’s 35th year in television journalism and he’s been with Montana PBS for over 25 years. Last year, John was inducted into the Silver Circle of the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

In this conversation we learn about John’s journey to visual storytelling (yes, it was him in Metric Marmalade), what makes a great Backroads story and what John’s advice is for future broadcast journalists.

Transcript here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Ts1Ddb_1yC6Q_HgaKKwHVFW99VuwQuXO0mJwgC_2RpM/edit