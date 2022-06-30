© 2022 MTPR
A New Angle logo
A New Angle

John Twiggs of Montana PBS

Published June 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM MDT

This week’s guest is John Twiggs, host of the award-winning Montana PBS program Backroads of Montana. This is John’s 35th year in television journalism and he’s been with Montana PBS for over 25 years. Last year, John was inducted into the Silver Circle of the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

In this conversation we learn about John’s journey to visual storytelling (yes, it was him in Metric Marmalade), what makes a great Backroads story and what John’s advice is for future broadcast journalists.

Transcript here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Ts1Ddb_1yC6Q_HgaKKwHVFW99VuwQuXO0mJwgC_2RpM/edit

Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
