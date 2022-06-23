© 2022 MTPR
I&I — Can our democracy survive social media?

Published June 23, 2022 at 6:05 PM MDT

This week is the June edition of Incentives & Instincts, a recurring series in which Justin speaks with economist and friend Bryce Ward about some of the broader challenges facing our society. This month we continue our social media discussion, with a focus on what social media is doing to our democracy.

In this conversation we talk about some of the benefits of social media in politics, the tradeoffs that come with using social media and the effect of constant engagement on our media environment.

Transcript here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1l_XHX06tfnNr0TFfphnY_gUPXsZ9wTHDTwxe-ovqlw8/edit

Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
