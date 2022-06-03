© 2022 MTPR
Gun violence in Montana with Stephanie Wittels Wachs

Published June 3, 2022 at 3:16 PM MDT

This week’s guest is Stephanie Wittels Wachs, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at Lemonada Media. Stephanie is host of the powerful podcast Last Day. Last Day investigates what’s killing us, and the just-released Season 3 takes a hard look at gun violence and suicide in Montana.

We discuss America’s complex relationship with guns, the role fear plays on all sides of the gun debate and the need to focus policy on harm reduction.

Transcript here:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1285YlMoNqUBpa8p7UwsVB19iGX6DMurM/edit

A New Angle Stephanie Wittels Wachs
Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
