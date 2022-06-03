Gun violence in Montana with Stephanie Wittels Wachs

This week’s guest is Stephanie Wittels Wachs, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at Lemonada Media. Stephanie is host of the powerful podcast Last Day. Last Day investigates what’s killing us, and the just-released Season 3 takes a hard look at gun violence and suicide in Montana.

We discuss America’s complex relationship with guns, the role fear plays on all sides of the gun debate and the need to focus policy on harm reduction.

Transcript here:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1285YlMoNqUBpa8p7UwsVB19iGX6DMurM/edit