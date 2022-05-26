© 2022 MTPR
I&I - Can we survive social media?

Published May 26, 2022 at 5:09 PM MDT

This week is our May edition of Incentives & Instincts, a recurring series in which I speak with economist and friend Bryce Ward about some of the broader challenges facing our society. This month we talk about social media: What is it doing to us? Can we — and our democracy — survive it?

In this conversation, we discuss emerging science from experts on media addiction, new research that links social media use to the teen mental health crisis, and steps we can all take to assess our relationships with social media.

Transcript here:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1K7aHjs9AortP6O-BTeS65hoalc6GR7ohNAN5vTx_cUs/edit?usp=sharing

Bryce Ward
Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
