© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A New Angle logo
A New Angle

I&I — The 2022 Prediction Show

Published January 25, 2022 at 6:42 PM MST

This week’s episode is our January 2022 edition of Incentives and Instincts — a recurring series in which I speak with economist and friend Bryce Ward about some of the broader issues facing our society.

To kick off the new year, we’re bringing you our first annual prediction show. In this conversation, we cover our 2022 predictions for education, the economy, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as trends we are keeping an eye on.

Transcript here:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-AOe7-QAx6KK8YSJ-pvZ5yfNNRY69D4PvgIF5yfOE8A/edit?usp=sharing

Tags

A New Angle Bryce WardIncentives & Instincts
Stay Connected
Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
See stories by Justin Angle