A New Angle

Culture Wars with Bryce Ward and Sara Rinfret

Published December 14, 2021 at 3:29 PM MST

Incentives & Instincts is a monthly series on A New Angle in which host Justin Angle speaks with economist Bryce Ward about some of the broader challenges facing our society.

For the month of December, Bryce and Justin are joined by our dear friend Dr. Sara Rinfret, professor of Public Policy and Administration, and Acting Dean of University of the Montana's Blewett School of Law. Together, we break down the culture wars: what are they, how they affect our institutions, and ideas about what we could broker to move forward together.

Transcript here:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/171Ayh5H1RVLjpELwMWwIz5cdy83ZU-yc1Iq2fm_AX4w/edit?usp=sharing

Bryce Ward Sara Rinfret Incentives & Instincts
Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
