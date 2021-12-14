Culture Wars with Bryce Ward and Sara Rinfret

Incentives & Instincts is a monthly series on A New Angle in which host Justin Angle speaks with economist Bryce Ward about some of the broader challenges facing our society.

For the month of December, Bryce and Justin are joined by our dear friend Dr. Sara Rinfret, professor of Public Policy and Administration, and Acting Dean of University of the Montana's Blewett School of Law. Together, we break down the culture wars: what are they, how they affect our institutions, and ideas about what we could broker to move forward together.

Transcript here:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/171Ayh5H1RVLjpELwMWwIz5cdy83ZU-yc1Iq2fm_AX4w/edit?usp=sharing

