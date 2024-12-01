© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pledge your support to MTPR this GivingTuesday
If we get 100 donations on Dec. 3rd, generous friends of the station will add an additional $3,000 bonus. Your donation in any amount helps us get there.
The Write Question
The Write Question

TWQ Mini: Meghan Keane is a ‘Party of One,’ her own best life partner

By Lauren Korn
Published December 1, 2024 at 9:45 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Creator of NPR’s ‘Life Kit’ and author of ‘Party of One: Be Your Own Best Life Partner’ (Chronicle Books).

On this mini episode of The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with Meghan Keane, creator of NPR’s Life Kit and author of Party of One: Be Your Own Best Life Partner (Chronicle Books; illustrated by LA Johnson), a deeply researched, encouraging guide to bridging the gap between knowing that being single is awesome and feeling and embodying it.

Meghan spent most of her adult life without being in a serious, long-term relationship, and for much of that time, being single wasn’t something she celebrated or particularly enjoyed. Sick of feeling anxious or sad when she received yet another wedding invitation without a plus one, she decided she was going to mindfully shift her perspective.

About Meghan:

Meghan Keane is the founder and managing producer for NPR’s Life Kit, a podcast and radio show that brings listeners advice and actionable information about personal finances, health, parenting, relationships, and more. Prior to founding Life Kit, Keane was a producer for NPR’s award-winning podcast Invisibilia and a founding producer of NPR’s TED Radio Hour, one of NPR’s top podcasts since its debut. She currently lives with her mini Dachshund, Margo, in Washington, D.C.

Meghan Keane recommends:

Come and Get It by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

Lauren Korn recommends:

Party of One: Be Your Own Best Life Partner by Meghan Keane and illustrated by LA Johnson (Chronicle Books)

The Other Significant Others: Reimagining Life with Friendship at the Center by Rhaina Cohen (St. Martin’s Press)

The Write Question team for this episode was Lauren Korn, host, co-producer, and editor; Chris Moyles, sound engineer.

The Write Question logo and brand (2022) was designed by Molly Russell. You can see more of her work at iamthemollruss.com and on Instagram @iamthemollruss.

Funding for The Write Question comes from Humanities Montana; members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans.

The Write Question and TWQ Mini episodes are productions of Montana Public Radio.

Tags
The Write Question TWQ Mini EpisodeMeghan Keane
Stay Connected
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of it’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
Related Content