TWQ Mini: Meghan Keane is a ‘Party of One,’ her own best life partner

On this mini episode of The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with Meghan Keane, creator of NPR’s Life Kit and author of Party of One: Be Your Own Best Life Partner (Chronicle Books; illustrated by LA Johnson), a deeply researched, encouraging guide to bridging the gap between knowing that being single is awesome and feeling and embodying it.

Meghan spent most of her adult life without being in a serious, long-term relationship, and for much of that time, being single wasn’t something she celebrated or particularly enjoyed. Sick of feeling anxious or sad when she received yet another wedding invitation without a plus one, she decided she was going to mindfully shift her perspective.

About Meghan:

Meghan Keane is the founder and managing producer for NPR’s Life Kit, a podcast and radio show that brings listeners advice and actionable information about personal finances, health, parenting, relationships, and more. Prior to founding Life Kit, Keane was a producer for NPR’s award-winning podcast Invisibilia and a founding producer of NPR’s TED Radio Hour, one of NPR’s top podcasts since its debut. She currently lives with her mini Dachshund, Margo, in Washington, D.C.

Meghan Keane recommends:

Come and Get It by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

Lauren Korn recommends:

Party of One: Be Your Own Best Life Partner by Meghan Keane and illustrated by LA Johnson (Chronicle Books)

The Other Significant Others: Reimagining Life with Friendship at the Center by Rhaina Cohen (St. Martin’s Press)

