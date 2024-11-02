© 2024 MTPR
The Write Question
Live! Pledge week episode: Lauren Korn, Justin Angle, and Sarah Aronson discuss climate anxiety, environmental ethics, and care

By Lauren Korn,
Justin AngleSarah Aronson
Published October 24, 2024 at 7:00 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

This week on The Write Question, host Lauren Korn joins A New Angle host Justin Angle and Grounding host Sarah Aronson in Studio A for a live pledge week episode that centers climate: anxiety, ethics, and care—as well as how each approach climate change on their respective programs.

About A New Angle:

A New Angle is an educational, business, and popular culture podcast celebrating cool people doing awesome things in and around Montana, featuring weekly interviews with entrepreneurs, politicians, journalists, writers, athletes, non-profit executives, scientists, and others on topics relevant to Montanans and, anyone, really.

About Grounding:

Grounding: Conversations on Mental Health and Mother Earth is a limited series hosted by Sarah Aronson—a Climate-Aware psychotherapist and member of the Climate Psychology Alliance North America—exploring resilience at the intersection of psychology and the climate crisis.

The Write Question’s 2024-2025 season is supported by a co-op of four independent bookstores, encouraging a lifetime of learning through storytelling and conversation: Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton, Montana; Montana Book Co. in Helena, Montana; Fact & Fiction Books in Missoula, Montana; and Bookworks of Whitefish in Whitefish, Montana.

Additional funding for The Write Question comes from Humanities Montana; members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans.

The Write Question logo and brand (2022) was designed by Molly Russell. You can see more of her work at iamthemollruss.com and on Instagram @iamthemollruss.

The Write Question is a production of Montana Public Radio.

The Write Question Climate ChangeMental HealthA New AngleGrounding
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of it’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
Sarah Aronson
