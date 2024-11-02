Live! Pledge week episode: Lauren Korn, Justin Angle, and Sarah Aronson discuss climate anxiety, environmental ethics, and care

This week on The Write Question, host Lauren Korn joins A New Angle host Justin Angle and Grounding host Sarah Aronson in Studio A for a live pledge week episode that centers climate: anxiety, ethics, and care—as well as how each approach climate change on their respective programs.

About A New Angle:

A New Angle is an educational, business, and popular culture podcast celebrating cool people doing awesome things in and around Montana, featuring weekly interviews with entrepreneurs, politicians, journalists, writers, athletes, non-profit executives, scientists, and others on topics relevant to Montanans and, anyone, really.

About Grounding:

Grounding: Conversations on Mental Health and Mother Earth is a limited series hosted by Sarah Aronson—a Climate-Aware psychotherapist and member of the Climate Psychology Alliance North America—exploring resilience at the intersection of psychology and the climate crisis.

