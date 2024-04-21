TWQ Mini: The Moth Radio Hour’s Chloe Salmon on translating stage performances to the page and on the importance of storytelling, public radio

On this mini episode of The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with Chloe Salmon, a director, producer, and host of The Moth and part of the editorial team behind The Moth Presents: A Point of Beauty: True Stories of Holding on and Letting Go (Crown Publishing Group), a collection of stories that offers a shared message: If we look closely enough, we can find power in strengthening frayed bonds, but also in having the courage to walk away from things that no longer feed our spirit.

In the midst of MTPR’s spring fundraiser, Lauren asks, Why should we value storytelling and the many venues and vessels, like The Moth and public radio, that provide a public space for storytelling?

The Moth Radio Hour can be heard on Montana Public Radio every Monday at 7PM, following All Things Considered.

About Chloe:

Chloe Salmon is a director and one of the hosts of the Peabody Award–winning The Moth Radio Hour. The Moth first came into her life as a faithful driving buddy during long trips across her home state of Kansas. Now, she takes great joy in her work behind the scenes that has set the stage for hundreds of stories to be told to audience members (and drivers) all over the world. She is ever-grateful to each storyteller she works with for their generosity in sharing a part of themselves - whether that’s their love for a family-owned roller-skating rink on the South Side of Chicago, their shock at being asked a question on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, their hope to keep the doors of a bookstore open a world away in Pakistan, or countless other moments and memories that come alive in their telling.

Chloe Salmon recommends:

James by Percival Everett (Doubleday Books)

Lauren Korn recommends:

The Moth Presents: A Point of Beauty: True Stories of Holding on and Letting Go and How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth edited by the creative team at The Moth Radio Hour (Crown Publishing Group)

