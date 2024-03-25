TWQ Mini: Min Jin Lee on late-blooming, spending money, creating communities of care, and more!

For this mini episode of The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with National Book Award Finalist Min Jin Lee, author of the novels Pachinko and Free Food for Millionaires. She’s also the editor of The Best American Short Stories anthology for 2023. Min Jin will be traveling to Kalispell, Montana, for the Wachholz College Center’s WCC Speaker Series on March 18, 2024.

Min Jin Lee is the author of the novels Free Food for Millionaires and Pachinko, a finalist for the National Book Award, and runner-up for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize. In 2022, Lee received the Manhae Grand Prize for Literature, the Bucheon Diaspora Literary Award, and the Samsung Happiness for Tomorrow Award for Creativity from South Korea. She is the recipient of fellowships in Fiction from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Radcliffe Institute of Advanced Study at Harvard, and the New York Foundation for the Arts. Lee is an inductee of the New York Foundation for the Arts Hall of Fame and the New York State Writers Hall of Fame. In 2023, Lee served as the Editor of Best American Short Stories. She is a Writer-in-Residence at Amherst College and serves as a trustee of PEN America and a director of the Authors Guild. She is at work on her third novel, American Hagwon and a non-fiction work, Name Recognition.

