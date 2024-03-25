Peddling bright colors: Michael Finkel investigates ‘A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession’ in ‘The Art Thief’

This week on The Write Question, Michael Finkel, author of The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession (Alfred A. Knopf), a true crime narrative that centers Stéphane Breitwieser, who carried out more than two hundred heists over nearly eight years—in museums and cathedrals all over Europe—and, along with his girlfriend who worked as a lookout, stole more than three hundred objects.

Unlike most thieves, Breitwieser never stole for money. Instead, he displayed all his treasures in a pair of secret rooms where he could admire them to his heart’s content. The Art Thief has been called a riveting story of art, crime, love, and an insatiable hunger to possess beauty at any cost.

About Mike:

Michael Finkel is the best-selling author of The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit and True Story: Murder, Memoir, Mea Culpa. He lives with his family in northern Utah.

Michael Finkel recommends:

The Man Who Loved Books Too Much: The True Story of a Thief, a Detective, and a World of Literary Obsession by Allison Hoover Bartlett (Riverhead Books)

So Much Longing in So Little Space: The Art of Edvard Munch by Karl Ove Knausgaard (Penguin Random House)

Lauren Korn recommends:

The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel (Alfred A. Knopf)

This article about Montana‘s own art thief, “Author accused of stealing, selling items from Montana Historical Society” by Blair Miller (Daily Montanan)

Blood Money: The Story of Life, Death, and Profit Inside America’s Blood Industry (Atria/One Signal Publishers)

Blood Will Out: The True Story of a Murder, a Mystery, and a Masquerade by Walter Kirn (Liveright Publishing Corporation)

When the Moon Turns to Blood: Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, and a Story of Murder, Wild Faith, and End Times by Leah Sottile (Hachette Book Group)

