TWQ Mini: “The Brené Brown of the environmental movement,” Heather White, will be at the Bozeman Public Library tonight!

In this mini episode of The Write Question, Lauren Korn speaks with Heather White, author of One Green Thing: Discover Your Hidden Power to Help Save the Planet (HarperCollins) and the founder of a non-profit of the same name. Heather will be discussing both her book and her non-profit at the Bozeman Public Library on December 6, 2023, at 6:30PM. To learn more, visit the library’s website here.

The climate crisis is the biggest challenge of our time. But the urgency of a warming world creates anxiety and can sometimes cause us to throw our hands in the air and think, How can I possibly make a difference?

In One Green Thing, a climate action handbook, Heather White—known as “the Brené Brown of the environmental movement”—will show you how to contribute to the green lifestyle movement through self-discovery and joy. Your personality, interests, and strengths give you a unique role to play in the climate movement. Are you the Influencer? The Beacon? The Spark? The Sage? Once you identify your “Service Superpower Profile,” it’s time to dive into the action and track your progress.

About Heather:

Heather White brings two decades of environmental advocacy work and national non-profit leadership to life with her joyful and practical book, One Green Thing: Discover Your Hidden Power to Help Save the Planet. The CEO & Founder of the non-profit OneGreenThing.org, Heather was named “One of the Top 15 Women Leaders in Sustainability” by Green Building & Design Magazine and “100 Women to Watch in Wellness” by mindbodygreen. Her trademark intelligence and accessibility on climate and environmental issues has been featured on CBS, PBS, ABC, NBC, Fox News, Dr. Oz, and cited in The Washington Post, New York Times, and The Guardian. To learn how you can get involved in the climate movement and find your “Service Superpower,” visit OneGreenThing.org.

Lauren Korn recommends:

One Green Thing: Discover Your Hidden Power to Help Save the Planet (HarperCollins)

Letters from the Future: How New Brunswickers Redefined Progress and Confronted Climate Change edited by Daniel Tubbs, Abram Lutes, and Susan O’Donnell (Chapel Street Editions)

Solastalgia: An Anthology of Emotion in a Disappearing World edited by Paul Bogard (University of Virginia Press)

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal by Naomi Klein (Simon & Schuster)

