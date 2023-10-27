Live! Pledge week episode: Charlotte Macorn, mercurial icon and the voice of your generation

This week on The Write Question, comedienne and writer Charlotte Macorn sits down with host Lauren Korn in the “city of many shoulders” for a live pledge week episode. Theirs is a far-ranging conversation of comedy, wrestling, and horror—oh, my! Plus, comic books, drag shows, country music singer Harold Crosby, possible clowns, and the star of MTPR’s fall fundraiser, phone number 406-243-6400.

From their conversation:

“The lesson of stand-up comedy is not ‘you should do stand-up comedy.’ The lesson of stand-up comedy is [that] you have the ability to do anything—you have the ability to break barriers, to blaze trails. You have the ability to do whatever you want to; you just have to get over the fear of doing it.”

“I’ve always felt that drag needed, like, ten percent more pro wrestling; and pro wrestling needed, like, twenty-five percent more drag—because they’re the same. They’re the same thing. And then being able to put them together and slam them together. Literally.”

About Charlotte:

Charlotte Macorn, who also goes by Charley, received a Bachelor’s Degree in History and an MFA in Media Arts from the University of Montana. Her passion for teaching has led her to instruct university classes on media literacy and screenwriting, as well as computer literacy classes to seniors, and storytelling and filmmaking workshops to students of all ages. Charlotte is an award-winning stand-up comedian, and, most importantly, she’s a mercurial icon and the voice of your generation.

Charlotte Macorn recommends:

The Return by Rachel Harrison (Berkley Books)

Luda by Grant Morrison (Del Rey Books)

Yours Cruelly, Elvira by Cassandra Peterson (Hachette Books)

Train to Busan, a film directed by Yeon Sang-ho (Next Entertainment World, RedPeter Film)

Pearl, a film directed by Ti West (Little Lamb, Mad Solar Productions)

Lauren Korn recommends:

Lynda Linda, Unlicensed Detective #1: They Fight Horses, Don’t They? [story by] Charlotte Macorn (Oneshi Press)

Missoula Famous #1 and #2 (#3 is on the way!), a zine series by Charlotte Macorn

Jill Trent, Science Sleuth [stories by] Charlotte Macorn (Superdames Comics)

The Territories, Volume II, an anthology of wrestling stories edited by Chad Dundas and Jonathan Snowden

Bunny by Mona Awad (Penguin Random House)

Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado (Graywolf Press)

Monstrillo by Gerardo Sámano Córdova (Zando)

—

