‘On a Benediction of Wind’: The quiet nature of Charles Finn’s poetry

This week on The Write Question, Lauren speaks with poet Charles Finn about his collaborative collection, On a Benediction of Wind: Poems and Photographs from the American West, a collection of free verse and prose poems, paired with a black-and-white landscape photographs from the Pacific Northwest and the American Southwest taken by photographer Barbara Michelman. Multiple themes are threaded throughout this collaborative work—birds abound, as does a subtle reverence for the natural world as a spiritual and sacred space; and a couple, making their way through these natural spaces, reflect on their experiences together, which makes this collection a full-bodied study on companionship and intimacy.

About Charles:

Charles Finn is the former editor of the literary and fine arts magazine High Desert Journal, and author of Wild Delicate Seconds: 29 Wildlife Encounters. His essays, poems, and non-fiction have been published in journals, magazines, newspapers, and anthologies across the West. He lives in Havre, Montana with his wife Joyce Mphande-Finn and their cat Lutsa.

About Barbara:

Barbara Michelman (not featured in this interview) started in Hollywood and was one of the first women in film lighting. Her photographic work has been widely exhibited, with work in public and private collections here and abroad. Her recent series on the aftermath of fires in the West, Fire on Every Mountain, was awarded Best of Photography at the Wild and Scenic Film Festival in California. She currently lives in Missoula, Montana.

Charles Finn recommends:

Human Wishes by Robert Hass (Ecco Press)

Lauren Korn recommends:

The poetry of Mary Oliver

The Selected Poems of Wendell Berry (Counterpoint)

