Encore: Cold hands, warmed heart: Nathaniel Ian Miller’s ‘The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven’

This week on The Write Question, we return to Lauren’s January 2022 conversation with Nathaniel Ian Miller, author of The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven (Little, Brown & Company), the fictional story of Sven Ormson, a restless industrial worker who, in 1916, seeks adventure in a mining camp between mainland Norway and the North Pole. After a near-death experience in the mine where he works, Sven flees further north, to an uninhabited fjord. Though it lingers often on the chill and isolation of the Arctic, The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven is an endearingly warm story—ultimately one of chosen family and of familial love.

About Nathaniel:

Nathaniel Ian Miller raises beef cattle in Vermont and has written for the Santa Fe Reporter, the Durango Herald, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the Missoula Independent, and Virginia Quarterly Review. He received his B.A. from Amherst College and his M.F.A. in Creative Writing and M.S. in Environmental Studies at the University of Montana.

Nathaniel Ian Miller recommends:

Novels by Patrick O’Brian (W. W. Norton & Company)

Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage by Alfred Lansing (Basic Books)

Farthest North: The Incredible Three-Year Voyage to the Frozen Latitudes of the North by Fridtjof Nansen (Modern Library)

Ice Balloon: S.A. Andree and the Heroic Age of Arctic Exploration by Alec Wilkinson (Vintage Books)

Stories of Roald Amundsen

Lauren Korn recommends:

Robin Coste Lewis’s forthcoming poetry on Matthew Henson

Ice Balloon: S.A. Andree and the Heroic Age of Arctic Exploration by Alec Wilkinson (Vintage Books)

Toward Antarctica: An Exploration (Boreal Books) and Approaching Ice (Persea Books) by Elizabeth Bradfield

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead (Knopf Publishing Group)

—

