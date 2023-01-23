Chrysti the Wordsmith is “impassioned,” “joyful,” and “satisfied”

This week on The Write Question, we’re airing a September 2022 conversation with word-lover Chrysti Smith, known to many throughout Montana and in the region as “Chrysti the Wordmsith.” This conversation was recorded live at the Missoula Public Library as part of the Montana Book Festival in 2022.

About Chrysti:

Combining her passion for words, dictionaries, and radio (her favorite medium), Chrysti Smith began her radio series, which focuses on etymology, in 1990 as a student at Montana State University in Bozeman. “Chrysti the Wordsmith” is now heard on KGLT-FM Bozeman, where the show is produced; Yellowstone Public Radio in Billings; Montana Public Radio in Missoula, KCPR in Salt Lake City, and worldwide on Armed Forces Radio and Television Network.

Chrysti the Wordsmith recommends these resources for fellow word lovers!

