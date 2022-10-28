‘How to Tell a Story’ with Senior Director and co-host of ‘The Moth Radio Hour’ Meg Bowles

This week on The Write Question, Lauren chats with the Senior Director and co-host of The Moth Radio Hour Meg Bowles.

Over the past twenty-five years, the directors of The Moth have worked with people from all walks of life—including astronauts, hairdressers, rock stars, a retired pickpocket, high school students, and Nobel Prize winners—to develop true personal stories that have moved and delighted live audiences and listeners of The Moth’s Peabody Award–winning radio hour and podcast. A leader in the modern storytelling movement, The Moth inspires thousands of people around the globe to share their stories each year. Now, with How to Tell a Story, The Moth will help you learn how to uncover and craft your own unique stories, like Moth storytellers Mike Birbiglia, Rosanne Cash, Neil Gaiman, Elizabeth Gilbert, Padma Lakshmi, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Hasan Minhaj, Tig Notaro, Boots Riley, Betty Reid Soskin, John Turturro, and more.

About Meg:

Meg Bowles is a Senior Director and co-host of the Peabody Award winning Moth Radio Hour. Like most of the Moth staff, Meg started as a volunteer in 1997 helping to curate early Mainstage events and teaching storytelling workshops. In 2002 she was pulled away by Discovery Communications, mainly because she needed the paycheck, but when Moth Founder, George Dawes Green asked her to return to help curate the Mainstage in 2005, she found it impossible to say no. While directing stories for the Mainstage, Meg has had the privilege of working with a NASA astronaut who commanded the first shuttle mission after the loss of Challenger, a doctor who saved Mother Theresa’s life, a member of Churchill’s Secret Army who trained spies during WWII, an innocent man who spent 18 years on death row, a Nobel Laureate, a NYC police detective, a lobster fisherman, neuroscientists, veterans, musicians, chefs, fugitives, mothers, fathers and countless people who have found themselves in sometimes ordinary, but often unique situations and have generously shared their experiences and emotions, exposing their imperfections—the very thing that makes us human and ultimately connects us to each other.

