“I don’t go looking for miracles”: James Lee Burke reflects on the events that inspired ‘Every Cloak Rolled in Blood’

Host Lauren Korn chats with prolific author of the American West James Lee Burke, author of over forty books including his most recent, Every Cloak Rolled in Blood, part of his Holland Family Saga. In it, Aaron Holland Broussard is grieving the loss of his daughter, Fannie Mae. Trying to honor her memory, Aaron tries to save two young boys from a life of crime, and in doing so becomes entangled in a web of villainy and evil that runs deep in his small communities in rural Montana.

Called his most autobiographical novel to date, Every Cloak Rolled in Blood is full of Jim’s distinct reflections on theology, literature, and culture; of his notions of good and evil; and on family—the complicated, wonderful mess of it.

About Jim:

James Lee Burke is a New York Times bestselling author, two-time winner of the Edgar Award, and the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship for Creative Arts in Fiction. He has authored forty novels and two short story collections. He lives in Missoula, Montana.

James Lee Burke recommends:

The Big Sky by A. B. Guthrie, Jr. (Mariner Books)

The Kid (Scribner) and Desperadoes (HarperCollins) by Ron Hansen

Shane, starring Alan Ladd, Jean Arthur and Van Heflin (Paramount Pictures)

Lauren Korn recommends:

Pity the Beast by Robin McLean (And Other Stories Press)

How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang (Riverhead Books)

The Trace by Forrest Gander (New Directions)

The Cold Millions by Jess Walter (HarperCollins)

Haints Stay by Colin Winnette (Two Dollar Radio)

