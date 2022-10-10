TWQ Mini: NPR’s Nina Totenberg highlights female friendships in ‘Dinners with Ruth’

In the first mini episode of The Write Question, host Lauren Korn sits down with NPR’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Nina Totenberg, to talk about her memoir, Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships.

About Nina:

Nina Totenberg is NPR’s award-winning legal affairs correspondent. She appears on NPR’s critically acclaimed news magazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition, and on NPR podcasts, including The NPR Politics Podcast and its series, The Docket. Totenberg’s Supreme Court and legal coverage has won her every major journalism award in broadcasting. Recognized seven times by the American Bar Association for continued excellence in legal reporting, she has received more than two dozen honorary degrees. A frequent TV contributor, she writes for major newspapers, magazines, and law reviews.

Lauren Korn recommends:

Susan, Linda, Nina, and Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR by Lisa Napoli (Harry N. Abrams, Simon & Schuster)

Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Iron Carmon and Shana Knizhnik (Dey Street Books)

NPR’s Podcast Start Up Guide: Create, Launch, and Grow a Podcast on Any Budget by Glen Weldon (Ten Speed Press)

