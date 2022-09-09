Encore: Conjuring narrativity and ‘White Magic’ with Elissa Washuta

Are you more of a Stevie Nicks or a Christine McVie? Join host Lauren Korn (Christine McVie) and essayist Elissa Washuta (Stevie Nicks) as they conjure a conversation about pop culture parallelism and about maintaining control over one’s narrative—as well as being mindful of how and when others choose to share their own narratives, knowledge, and spiritual practices. Dive into these topics—and more!—on this week’s episode of The Write Question.

About Elissa: Elissa Washuta is a member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and a nonfiction writer. She is the author of White Magic, My Body Is a Book of Rules, and Starvation Mode. With Theresa Warburton, she is co-editor of the anthology Shapes of Native Nonfiction: Collected Essays by Contemporary Writers. She’s a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship recipient, a Creative Capital awardee, and an assistant professor of creative writing at the Ohio State University.

Elissa Washuta recommends:

Other Worlds Here: Honoring Native Women's Writing in Contemporary Anarchist Movements by Theresa Warburton (Northwestern University Press)

Margin Call (Before the Door Pictures)The Big Short (Regency Enterprises, Plan B Entertainment)

Lauren Korn recommends:

My Body is a Book of Rules by Elissa Washuta (Red Hen Press)

Shapes of Native Non-Fiction: Collected Essays by Contemporary Writers edited by Elissa Washuta and Theresa Warburton (University of Washington Press)

“Do You Know Where Your Healing Crystals Come From?” by Emily Atkin (The New Republic)

A Thousand Times You Lose Your Treasure by Hoa Nguyen (Wave Books)

—

The Write Question team for this episode was Lauren Korn, host and co-producer; Peter Hoag, co-producer and editor; and Beth Anne Austein, sound engineer.

The Write Question logo and brand (2022) was designed by Molly Russell. You can see more of her work at iamthemollruss.com and on Instagram @iamthemollruss. Our music was written and recorded by John Floridis.

Funding for The Write Question comes from Humanities Montana; members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans.

The Write Question is a production of Montana Public Radio.