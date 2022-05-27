Encore: ‘Night Angler’ with Geffrey Davis

This week, we’re revisiting Sarah Aronson’s conversation with poet Geffrey Davis. Davis’s award-winning second collection of poems reads as an evolving love letter and meditation on what it means to raise an American family. In poems that express a deep sense of gratitude and wonder, Davis delivers a heart-strong prayer that longs for home, for safety for black lives, and for the messy success of breaking through the trauma of growing up during the crack epidemic to create a new model of fatherhood. In this interview, Geffrey Davis speaks to these themes, as well as his relationship with fly fishing and what it means to live through the present moment.

To hear the full and extended conversation with Geffrey Davis about his collection of poetry, Night Angler, visit Sarah’s original post.

About Geffrey:

Geffrey Davis is the author of two full collections of poetry: Night Angler (BOA Editions, 2019) and Revising the Storm (BOA Editions, 2014), winner of the A. Poulin Jr. Poetry Prize and a Hurston/Wright Legacy Award Finalist. He is also the author of the chapbook Begotten (URB Books, 2016), coauthored with F. Douglas Brown. His poems have been published or are forthcoming in Crazyhorse, Mississippi Review, New England Review, New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, PBS NewsHour, Ploughshares, and elsewhere. A native of the Pacific Northwest, Davis teaches for the University of Arkansas’s MFA in Creative Writing & Translation and for The Rainier Writing Workshop low-residency MFA program.

—

The Write Question is a production of Montana Public Radio.