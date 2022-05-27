© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Write Question
The Write Question

Encore: ‘Night Angler’ with Geffrey Davis

Published May 27, 2022 at 12:31 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
TWQ_Geffrey_Davis
Geffrey Davis

This week, we’re revisiting Sarah Aronson’s conversation with poet Geffrey Davis. Davis’s award-winning second collection of poems reads as an evolving love letter and meditation on what it means to raise an American family. In poems that express a deep sense of gratitude and wonder, Davis delivers a heart-strong prayer that longs for home, for safety for black lives, and for the messy success of breaking through the trauma of growing up during the crack epidemic to create a new model of fatherhood. In this interview, Geffrey Davis speaks to these themes, as well as his relationship with fly fishing and what it means to live through the present moment.

To hear the full and extended conversation with Geffrey Davis about his collection of poetry, Night Angler, visit Sarah’s original post.

About Geffrey: 

Geffrey Davis is the author of two full collections of poetry: Night Angler (BOA Editions, 2019) and Revising the Storm (BOA Editions, 2014), winner of the A. Poulin Jr. Poetry Prize and a Hurston/Wright Legacy Award Finalist. He is also the author of the chapbook Begotten (URB Books, 2016), coauthored with F. Douglas Brown. His poems have been published or are forthcoming in Crazyhorse, Mississippi Review, New England Review, New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, PBS NewsHour, Ploughshares, and elsewhere. A native of the Pacific Northwest, Davis teaches for the University of Arkansas’s MFA in Creative Writing & Translation and for The Rainier Writing Workshop low-residency MFA program.

The Write Question is a production of Montana Public Radio.

Tags

The Write Question Geffrey Davis
Stay Connected
Sarah Aronson
See stories by Sarah Aronson
Related Content
  • Grief-Sequnce_cc-by.jpg
    Arts & Life
    'Grief Sequence' With Prageeta Sharma
    Sarah Aronson
    Can poetry fail us? Can it feel too precious in times of great upheaval? Prageeta Sharma interrogates these questions and more in her collection "Grief…
  • Popular_Music_cc-by.jpg
    Arts & Life
    'Popular Music' With Kelly Schirmann
    Sarah Aronson
    "Popular Music is both a love letter to music—how it accents, affects, and defines us through varying stages of our lives—and a hilarious and…
  • Kelly Schirmann
    Arts & Life
    ‘The New World’: Kelly Schirmann’s Tender Recovery
    Lauren Korn
    In this lively conversation, Lauren and Missoula-based poet, ceramicist, and musician Kelly Schirmann talk about about her newest book of poetry, The New World, and about her creative practices. A hybrid collection of poetry and prose, The New World follows Schirmann’s attempts, failures, and re-attempts at understanding and articulating an era of immense social upheaval, political corruption, and environmental consequence, as well as her place, as an artist, within it.