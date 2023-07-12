© 2023 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Sunny Jain

By John Floridis
Published July 12, 2023 at 5:31 PM MDT
Drummer and composer Sunny Jain, the creative force behind the Bhangra fusion of Red Baraat as well as numerous other projects visits with host John Floridis.

Sunny is a virtuoso of the Indian dohl drum as well as traditional western drum kit and his music brings in elements of his formal jazz studies as well as hip hop, funk and many flavors of Indian and other eastern music genres. ﻿

The career of Sunny Jain is a celebration of cultural diaspora: deep-rooted tradition that ripples outward, changing – and being changed by – the cultures that it touches.

He is a composer, drummer, dhol player and thought leade “The indefatigable drummer and dhol player Sunny Jain is an unrepentant maximalist-were he a visual artist, one imagines bright-hued paints splattered across his canvas, his floor, and perhaps his ceiling. Think of a genre, and it’s probably somewhere in his compositions, yet the musician’s hullabaloo stands on considered conceptual ground. ” — THE NEW YORKER.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
