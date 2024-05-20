Knudsen tattles on himself; Voters reject school taxes; Tester walks the tightrope

Democrats allege Attorney General Knudsen broke campaign finance rules. Tester’s betting he has the political juice to outperform President Biden in Montana. Is there more to the recent widespread school levy defeats than just tax fatigue?

Campaign Beat is MTPR's weekly political analysis program. MTPR's Sally Mauk is joined by Lee Newspapers State Bureau Chief Holly Michels and UM Political Science Professor and Mansfield Center Fellow Rob Saldin. MTPR News Director Corin Cates-Carney is sitting in for Sally today. Missoulian State Bureau Reporter Seaborn Larson is sitting in for Holly.

Corin Cates-Carney: The Daily Montanan reportedly obtained audio of a speech from Austin Knudsen, telling a crowded fundraising event that he put a friend and fellow Republican to run against him in the primary race. Having a primary opponent allows a candidate to raise more money under campaign finance laws. Seaborn, you've since followed up on this and complaints have been filed by Montana Democrats. What's the latest on the situation?



Seaborn Larson: Right. So, this week, the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices, Chris Gallus, decided to investigate two of those complaints filed with his office, alleging Knudsen recruited Daniels County Attorney Logan Olson to the race so he could raise more money this cycle. Sheila Hogan's the director of the Montana Democratic Party and filed these complaints earlier this month.

To explain the complaints a little bit, let's just talk quickly on campaign finance contributions in Montana. An individual can donate more than once to a candidate, but there are limits. For the attorney general, they can only donate up to $790 per election. In law, that means the general election, but if your preferred candidate has a competitive primary, then that's another election and that doubles that $790 limit. So what Democrats are alleging here is that Knudsen intentionally skirted this law by recruiting a sort of straw man candidate to have on the books, allowing him to raise more money.

Corin Cates-Carney: And how are Knudsen and Olson responding to this?

Seaborn Larson: Knudsen's campaign said in a statement to me yesterday, they believe they are in compliance with the law and that they're confident Gallus is going to dismiss the complaint, but they did not get into specifics. The complaint around Olson's qualification for the office is sort of another matter. Democrats are alleging he doesn't meet the constitutional requirements for attorney general because he hasn't been an attorney for five years. The Daily Montanan reported Olson graduated from the University of Montana's law school in 2020, so even if he did, by chance, overcome Knudsen in the primary next month and the Democratic candidate in November, he still wouldn't be past the five-year mark. Olson responded to me by email yesterday, saying he qualifies for the office under the Supreme Court's Student Practice Rule, presumably meaning some legal work he did before he had a law degree in hand counts towards those five years. But that's really for the commissioner to decide.

As the Commissioner of Political Practices, Gallus can request more information, make decisions, and fine candidates for violations of state campaign law. His job is often described as the state's top political cop.

Olson did not respond to my repeated questions about whether Knudsen recruited him into this race for the reasons that Democrats allege. Although he's raised no money, he doesn't have a campaign website or any other campaign infrastructure.

Democrats also point out in their complaint that Knudsen and Olson have the same campaign manager and treasurer. I think now is also a good time to point out that certainly in statewide politics, these allegations have kind of come up before. I think the unusual part here is hearing a candidate sort of confess to these things to a crowded event.

Corin Cates-Carney: Rob, Democratic Senator Jon Tester told Punchbowl News that he thinks he can outperform President Biden on Election Day, and that's something he'll need to do in a big way if he's going to win reelection. What does recent election information tell us about how candidates perform when their state favors the presidential candidate of the opposing party? And as you pointed out in the past, Tester has never been on the same ballot as Trump, who has carried Montana by double digit margins.

Rob Saldin: Right, Corin. It suggests it's going to be really tough for Tester. Now, of course, Tester recognizes this. And in fact, in that Punchbowl piece, Tester makes a point that I've often emphasized, and others have, and that is that he has his own unique brand that he's developed with Montanans over the course of nearly two decades. And that brand is distinct from that of the Democratic Party as a whole. And this means that the Republican playbook of just tarring him as another foot soldier in Biden and Schumer's army, it faces a lot more resistance than it would with some other candidate.

But in that same Punchbowl piece, Corin, Steve Daines notes that there's a lot less split ticket voting these days, and he's right about that. A great illustration of this is, just four years ago here in Montana was a GOP wipe out across the board. But the one that probably stands out is that year's Senate race between Daines and Bullock. Democrats get their preferred candidate in Bullock, a popular successful outgoing governor. But Daines beats him by ten while Trump is taking the state by 16. So, Bullock - he did outperform Biden by quite a bit, but it still wasn't close.

Now, again, Tester knows about this dynamic, and in fact, he says in the interview that he can push back against it. He can outperform Biden, he says by 'unlimited amounts'. Well, I don't know about that. But, if you're Tester, there are a couple of green shoots I think you can point to to feel hopeful. You know, one that goes against the trend is the 2020 Senate election in Maine. The partisan dynamics in Maine and Montana are roughly the opposite. So, you had Biden winning Maine by nine points, but the Republican incumbent, Senator Susan Collins, who happens to be one of Tester's closest friends in the Senate, well, she won her own reelection by over 8 points. So she outperformed Trump by 17, 18 points - something like this. Well, that's in the ballpark of what Tester's going to need and that Collins reelect shows that that kind of swing still is possible.

One other thing I'd point to quickly, Corin, is just this, recent New York Times /Siena poll. Now, that didn't poll the Montana race. It was about the swing states. But one thing that stood out to me is that you do see a lot of the Democratic Senate candidates outperforming Biden by a substantial amount. Again, this doesn't speak directly to what's going on in Montana, but it does suggest that there are a whole batch of voters out there across the country who are at least six months out of the election, open to the idea of voting for one party at the presidential level and another at the Senate level.

Corin Cates-Carney: We'll have to wait and see. Levies in recent school elections failed at rates not seen in decades. Here's what Superintendent Dale Olinger said after a general operating levy for a K-12 district in Lolo was voted down by a 2 to 1 margin.

Olinger: We're not asking for $75 a year or $250 a year. It's 12 bucks for your average residential home, and it still failed by a pretty significant margin, which is disheartening.

Corin Cates-Carney: He's called this tax fatigue among voters, although he said that voters did support the school district. Rob, what stands out to you on some of these election results on levies?

Rob Saldin: Well, the superintendent is probably on to something when it comes to tax fatigue. We saw a lot of these levies go down, and many of the ones that passed were closer than you might expect. And the backdrop here just couldn't have helped. It's the property tax debacle here in Montana, yes, but it's also some of the broader economic trends: inflation, less purchasing power and so on.

But I also wonder, Corin, if there's more to these school levies than just tax fatigue. It's possible that these results reflect less support and less confidence in public schools. During the pandemic, public schools became a lightning rod, and that whole space has just become a lot more politicized than it had been before. We see this in school board meetings. We see it in school board elections. And perhaps we're seeing it in these levy results.

Now, in a few weeks, we'll have a number of other levies appearing on primary ballots that aren't about schools. So, it'll be interesting to see if those do better, which would suggest that at least part of the problem was, in fact the schools themselves, or if they struggle in a similar fashion, which would suggest that it's more about tax fatigue.

Corin Cates-Carney: Seaborn, turning back to you now, there are multiple seats on the state Supreme Court up this election cycle. There have been growing tensions between the legislature and the judicial branches. Republicans have formed a special select committee on Judicial Oversight and Reform and are frustrated about the number of bills that have passed that have been struck down by the courts in recent years. Is this something that you see brought up by the campaigns, or what's your takeaway from the race so far?

Seaborn Larson: So that friction certainly is in play on the campaign trail. It's been simmering for a couple of years now. It's sort of flared up again in the last few months following a few adverse rulings Republicans thought of as judicial overreach. Those cases are usually involving big policy matters like voting integrity. So, just to lay out the field of candidates real quick: for Chief Justice, the two candidates were the most horsepower are former federal magistrate Jeremiah Lynch and Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson. Whoever is elected in November will replace longtime Chief Justice Mike McGrath. Justice Dirk Sandefur last year also announced he's retiring.

So, the two candidates with the most experience and who are actually campaigning in that race are District Court judges Dan Wilson in Flathead County and Katherine Bidegaray, who presides over a large multi county district in the northeast part of the state. I've interviewed all those candidates. Foremost, I think they'd all say that the court's independence from the political branches is critical to a judicial system where the vast majority of proceedings are not political in nature. I also think it's fair to say that Lynch and Bidegaray have both characterized the public frustrations aired by Republicans as attempts to undermine the judicial branch. Bidegaray recently described Republicans' recent statements against the courts as unprecedented attacks, and Lynch, in an interview with me last year, said those behind the attacks were extremists. Swanson has sort of picked up these terms by accusing the court recently of judicial activism. But unlike a lot of these lawmakers who are throwing that term around. He's actually an attorney who understands the court's docket and what that actually looks like on a day-to-day basis. Wilson has a bit of a higher view from being on the bench himself and describes this tension more as a natural feature of how three branches operate when two of them are aligned ideologically. So, because of the judicial code of conduct, these candidates can't talk about how they would rule on things like abortion access or gun control. But talking to them about this kind of high wire dispute with the partisan branches has given them a little room to explain their philosophies about the judicial branch's place in government.

Corin Cates-Carney: Pivoting now to the Clerk of Court, one of the candidates in this race is actually the Senate president, who has kind of led some of the charge of frustrations between the legislature and the Supreme Court.

Seaborn Larson: Absolutely. Senate President Jason Ellsworth's entering into this race definitely turned some heads. This race is a partisan one. And so, these candidates, unlike the judicial candidates, are pretty much free to say whatever they want. Jason Ellsworth, like you said, has been an incredibly vocal critic of the courts, especially in these last few months following those rulings. When I asked him about what kind of reforms he'd like to carry forward from his work in the legislature into the court administrator's position, he's really said, you know, it's limited to what kind of education he can bring to the public from that office, from within the court system.

Republican Bowen Greenwood is seeking reelection to the office for a second term. He's running on being a, 'team player' for the Republican statewide officials by assisting them, how he can, from within the administrative position within the courts, although he says that's largely held to an educational role, sort of like Ellsworth has tried to get at. This week,

I also spoke with Democratic candidate Erin Ferris-Olsen, who is an attorney and is a partisan candidate, but said her pitch to voters is that the office should be this ministerial work without designs for a political outcome and, that she'd support a change that would at least make that election for that office nonpartisan.

Corin Cates-Carney: Rob, and for the justices on the Supreme Court, in recent campaign cycles, we've seen candidates for the court draw significant political party backing. In 2022, for example, a candidate had endorsements from the state Republican Party - Governor Greg Gianforte, Attorney General Austin Knudsen. This time, we're not seeing as much political backing. I guess it's still before the primary, but I'm wondering if you think anything has changed.

Rob Saldin: Yeah, definitely a lot more muted. The main thing I'd point to is just that it didn't work, two years ago. Republicans tried to draw as much attention as they could to the fact that they wanted James Brown to defeat the incumbent, Ingrid Gustafson. They wanted to turn this into a partisan election, and they were about as successful as they could hope to be in that effort. You know, word got out. I think there was more awareness and interest in the Supreme Court race two years ago than in any other I've seen, but at the end of the day, it was a big failure. Gustafson won easily by eight points. I'm not sure, you know, you can exactly say that the Republican effort there backfired, exactly. Although it is possible that, at least some voters didn't like seeing a nonpartisan judicial race turned essentially into a partisan election. But at the very least, Corin, we can certainly say that it just wasn't successful.

Corin Cates-Carney: And a reminder, absentee ballots have been sent to voters. The primary election is on June 4th. That's all we have time for. Rob and Seaborn. Thank you.

