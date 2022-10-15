© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Campaign Beat airs Saturdays at 9:45 a.m.; online Friday afternoons.
Campaign Beat

Fundraising reports hint at a tightening House race. Will abortion issues spur higher turnout?

Published October 15, 2022 at 8:42 AM MDT

Abortion is on the November ballot — sort of. A Democratic candidate gets a couple of prominent Republican endorsements. And a local snake is getting lots of screen time this campaign season.

Campaign Beat is Montana Public Radio's weekly political analysis program. It's hosted by Sally Mauk and features Lee Newspapers State News Bureau Chief Holly Michels and Rob Saldin of the University of Montana’s Mansfield Center and Political Science Department. Sitting in this week for Rob is University of Montana Professor of Political Journalism Lee Banville.

Transcript to come.

Tags
Campaign Beat 2022 ElectionsMonica TranelRyan ZinkeIngrid GustafsonJim BrownMatt RosendalePenny RonningGary Buchananabortion
Stay Connected
Sally Mauk
Retired in 2014 but still a presence at MTPR, Sally Mauk is a University of Kansas graduate and former wilderness ranger who has reported on everything from the Legislature to forest fires.
See stories by Sally Mauk
Holly Michels
Lee Newspapers State News Bureau Chief Holly Michels appears on MTPR's political analysis programs 'Campaign Beat' and 'Capitol Talk'.
See stories by Holly Michels
Rob Saldin
University of Montana Political Science Professor and Mansfield Center Fellow Rob Saldin appears on MTPR's political analysis programs 'Campaign Beat' and 'Capitol Talk'.
See stories by Rob Saldin