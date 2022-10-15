Fundraising reports hint at a tightening House race. Will abortion issues spur higher turnout?

Abortion is on the November ballot — sort of. A Democratic candidate gets a couple of prominent Republican endorsements. And a local snake is getting lots of screen time this campaign season.

Campaign Beat is Montana Public Radio's weekly political analysis program. It's hosted by Sally Mauk and features Lee Newspapers State News Bureau Chief Holly Michels and Rob Saldin of the University of Montana’s Mansfield Center and Political Science Department. Sitting in this week for Rob is University of Montana Professor of Political Journalism Lee Banville.

Transcript to come.

