© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bug Bytes from the Missoula Butterfly House
Bug Bytes

Whirligig Beetles

By Glenn Marangelo
Published April 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM MDT
Whirligig beetles (Gyrinidae) swimming on the water
tornado98/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Whirligig beetles (Gyrinidae) swimming on the water

Look out above!

Look out below!

When trying to avoid predators or find prey it’s helpful to look in all directions.

But when you’re an animal that spends a lot of time at the surface of the water, it’s hard to do both at the same time …that is, unless you’re a whirligig beetle.

Whirligig beetles are about a half inch in length and range from grey to black to bronze in color. They’d be easy to miss if not for the fact that they like to hang out in floating groups and are noticeably energetic swimmers, rapidly gyrating at the water’s surface like a floating bean caught in a whirlpool.

While having the ability to dive underwater for extended periods of time, whirligigs are most often observed at the interface between the aquatic and the air-breathing. Having evolved at this unique boundary, they’ve developed a remarkable adaptation …two pairs of eyes.

With one pair above the water looking up, and another pair beneath the surface to peer into the abyss, they’re simultaneously on the lookout for predatory fish from below and birds from overhead.

Separate nerve centers in the beetle’s brain receive and integrate information from both sets of eyes, giving whirligigs visual superpowers when it comes to detecting predators, hunting for prey, or finding a mate.

If remarkable eyesight were not enough, these four-eyed beetles also pack a nasty-tasting chemical defense that oozes from their abdomen – making them an unappetizing choice for many fish.

Found across the country in habitats that include ponds, lakes, and streams, keep an eye out for these energetic little beetles …because whether you carefully approach them from above or below, they will surely see you coming.

Tags
Bug Bytes beetlesbugs
Stay Connected
Glenn Marangelo
See stories by Glenn Marangelo
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information