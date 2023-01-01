Vicki Cheney

Vicki is a self proclaimed storyteller who has spent the most of her life traveling, teaching and telling stories. She graduated from the. University of Montana with a Masters in Theatre and is so excited to be back in Missoula again.

On her storytelling journey she has toured with Missoula Children’s Theatre and CLIMB Children’s theatre of Minneapolis. She was a drama teacher for 23 years, directing plays and teaching theatre in Bellingham, Washington.

She recently returns from a 9 year experience of teaching Drama and Art at Ras Tanura International School in Saudi Arabia where she taught students from 83 different countries. While living abroad she traveled with her family to multiple countries, absorbing music, art, and theatre practices wherever she went.

When she is not telling stories, Vicki spends time basket weaving, watercoloring, hiking, and spending time with her husband and her 15-year old twins. She also enjoys snuggling with her cat Zora.