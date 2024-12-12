Our favorite albums from 2024

"A LA SALA" by Khruangbin

Khruangbin had an improbable rise to fame given their impossible-to-pronounce name and impossible-to-categorize genre. They ooze cool. Is it psychedelic surf rock? The "sound you hear inside a lava lamp?" You tell me! — Claire Menahan

"Challengers [MIXED] by Boyz Noise" by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Boys Noize

This ain't your grandma's golden-age film score. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails bring their best "hazy night on the town" sensibilities to the music underpinning director Luca Guadagnino's Challengers. This is an original soundtrack that feels just as comfortable blasting from club speakers past midnight as it does in a movie about obsessive tennis players caught in a destructive love triangle. Somehow, Reznor and Ross keep the musical language of film alive (leitmotifs in the club? You bet) between the pulse-pounding beats. It's thrilling, it's new — it deserves a "Best Original Score" nom (cough cough). And the mix by Boys Noize blends each movement of the soundtrack into one intoxicating 30-minute listen. Good luck sitting still after you press "play." — Austin Amestoy

"Absolute Elsewhere" by Blood Incantation

When it comes to the modern extreme metal landscape, there's certainly no shortage of bands and releases that constantly pour out into the zeitgeist causing listener fatigue. But amongst all of the latest releases this year, the latest album by Denver, Colorado's very own experimental space-themed death metal quartet stood out above all of the rest. This record contains such a fascinating mixture of Death Metal, classic Progressive Rock, Ambient, and classic-era Experimental Electronic elements (provided by surprise guest appearances of the original members of Tangerine Dream) that are sure to captivate and excite any metalhead out there. — Jake Wiliams

"Soon" by Hana Stretton

Re-released in 2024 by P.W. Elverum & Sun. I've chosen this 500-run re-mastered vinyl album because it serves as a transportive device. Layered vocals and field recordings, dog panting and bird calls from another land. It's 31 minutes of perfection, an artist doing her thing and not meaning to be found or released to the world. In her own words, "I began thanking clouds ... asking birds for news ... speaking to ghosts ... bartering with gods I don't believe in." It's a gift, a salve, and darn good company. — Sarah Aronson

"Across the River of Stars" by Beachwood Sparks

It's been 12 years since their last album (and 12 year for the album before) and these California folks haven't missed a beat or abandoned their cosmic cowboy mystique. Each of their albums are a snapshot of California music culture ('66 sunset strip, Northern California/Gene Clark, Laurel Canyon). This time around it's a late 70's Asylum Records/Cali surf and sand, denim shirt psychedelic feel-good-breezy vibes, loaded with jangly 12 string guitars, packed in a mere 29 minutes. The magic was captured and produced by super fan Chris Robinson (Black Crowes) and it's as majestic as anything they've put out in their inconsistent 25 year career. — Bryan Ramirez

"Songs of a Lost World" by The Cure

16 years since their last release and a sonic masterpiece. I am a sucker for layered guitar and the ever-ethereal aesthetic. Robert Smith and The Cure in all its iterations have been at it for 6 decades now…lyrics fit with all Smith has seen and experienced in rock n’ roll lore and lived reality. Genius imho!! — Kim Brown Campbell

"Two Star & the Dream Police" by Mk.gee

A wonderful eclectic collection of little worlds in song. This guy is a lovely tale-teller with subtle and different arrangements. Excellent "pop" music with depth! — Howard Kingston