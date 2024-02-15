String Orchestra of the Rockies - Live From Studio B
The String Orchestra of the Rockies performs Beethoven live on Montana Public Radio, Feb. 02, 2024.
Loren Stillman performs Live from Studio B at Montana Public Radio, Nov. 29, 2023. The saxophonist and composer plays songs from his most recent album and talks with "What I Like About Jazz" host John Arvish.
String Orchestra of the Rockies Director Maria Larionoff and ensemble join Michael Marsolek Live from Studio B.
Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, cellist and special guest with the Missoula Symphony was in the studio today.
Gabe Lee from Nashville, TN stopped by on April 26, 2023 during his 3 month tour and knocked out an amazing set plus interview. Here's Gabe playing "Wander no More".