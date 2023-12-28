Our top 10 albums of 2023

Ludwig Göransson's score for "Oppenheimer"

Film composition can often be overlooked when talking about great music, but Göransson did something wholly new and exciting with his score for "Oppenheimer" this year. He employed an exciting fusion of classical orchestra and electronic elements and created a propulsive work of art that manages to accent the drama of Robert Oppenheimer's life without overwhelming it. Göransson has been reinventing the blockbuster film-scoring wheel for several years now, but this is certainly his boldest vision yet. — Austin Amestoy

"The Record" by Boygenius

It's my pick because of its relevancy as the first full-length album from the indie-rock "supergroup" (the union of indie hit-makers Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julian Baker). Its a huge step up from their debut EP (circa 2018) quality-wise and continues the ephemeral and well thought out sound that this band creates. — Jake Williams

"Burning Desire" by Mike

It's like Captain Beefheart hip hop on lots of cough syrup, best hip hop album in the past 10 years. — Bryan Ramirez

"Live On Cool Street" by Thee Retail Simps

Somewhere between the Velvet Underground and snotty '75 Cleveland punk, and it's from Canada. — Bryan Ramirez

"It's a Complicated Life." by The Two Tracks

Alt-Americana and country-rock storytelling that does equally as well at full volume on a road trip across the lonesome prairie, or in a dark honky-tonk bar stop somewhere along the way. Great harmonies and some juicy cello playing. "Working Man's Blues" is a standout track on a rare complete album that contradicts the modern practice of single releases and filler. — Christopher Moyles

"Sneek" by Terrace Martin and Gallant

It's a stunning amalgam of R&B, Soul, Jazz and Pop by some of the best black musicians we have including cameos by Robert Glasper and Keyon Harrold. Lush, beautiful and trippy! — Howard Kingston

“10,000 Gecs” by 100 Gecs

An amazing hyperactive amalgam of punk, ska, electronica, anime theme music, and wildly inappropriate lyrics. — Keith Suta

“No Thank You” by Little Simz

One of the most superlatively gorgeous hip hop albums I’ve ever heard — brilliant lyrics and full songcraft. When she wanted orchestral and gospel samples, she wrote and recorded original ones! — Keith Suta

“The Land, The Water, The Sky” by Black Belt Eagle Scout

The album’s genesis is one of returning to ancestral lands, addressing hard truths and orienting toward beauty — flipping relational standards. Substitute “you” for cedar trees. I’m a sucker for melodic vocals over a simple drums, guitar, bass. Also, Katherine Paul can shred! — Sarah Aronson

"Cousin" by Wilco

I heard Cate le Bon, a Welsh singer-songwriter, on my Discover Weekly Spotify playlist a while back and immediately liked her music. The Moderation singer served as an outside producer for this record, a first for the band in over a two decades and I think it plays to everyone's strengths.

