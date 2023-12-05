© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Loren Stillman - Live from Studio B

Montana Public Radio | By John Arvish
Published December 5, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST

Loren Stillman performs Live from Studio B at Montana Public Radio. The saxophonist and composer plays songs from his most recent album "Time and Again", and talks with "What I Like About Jazz" host John Arvish.

Musicians: Loren Stillman, saxophone and songs (BMI). Tommy Sciple, bass. John Wicks, drums.

Recorded on Nov. 29, 2023

https://www.lorenstillman.com

https://sunnysiderecords.bandcamp.com/album/time-and-again

Facebook

Loren Stillman
Musician's Spotlight - Loren Stillman 2023
Saxophonist and composer Loren Stillman returns to Musician's Spotlight. Loren talks about his most recent release “Time and Again” and the journey to making that album, both musical and personal.
Tags
Music MTPR LiveLoren Stillman
John Arvish
John Arvish is a public school teacher, as well as host and producer of What I Like About Jazz, Muse's Jukebox, and Blues on the Move. He lives with his wife Carrie, their dog Sunny and cat Pokey and a smorgasbord of good music, theater, art and food.
See stories by John Arvish
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information