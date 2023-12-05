Loren Stillman - Live from Studio B
Loren Stillman performs Live from Studio B at Montana Public Radio. The saxophonist and composer plays songs from his most recent album "Time and Again", and talks with "What I Like About Jazz" host John Arvish.
Musicians: Loren Stillman, saxophone and songs (BMI). Tommy Sciple, bass. John Wicks, drums.
Recorded on Nov. 29, 2023
https://sunnysiderecords.bandcamp.com/album/time-and-again
Saxophonist and composer Loren Stillman returns to Musician's Spotlight. Loren talks about his most recent release “Time and Again” and the journey to making that album, both musical and personal.