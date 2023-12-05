Loren Stillman - Live from Studio B

Loren Stillman performs Live from Studio B at Montana Public Radio. The saxophonist and composer plays songs from his most recent album "Time and Again", and talks with "What I Like About Jazz" host John Arvish.

Musicians: Loren Stillman, saxophone and songs (BMI). Tommy Sciple, bass. John Wicks, drums.

Recorded on Nov. 29, 2023

https://www.lorenstillman.com

https://sunnysiderecords.bandcamp.com/album/time-and-again

