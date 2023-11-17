© 2023 MTPR
String Orchestra of the Rockies ensemble, live from Studio B:

Montana Public Radio
Published November 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM MST
String Orchestra of the Rockies, Live from Studio B, Nov. 17, 2023.
String Orchestra of the Rockies Director Maria Larionoff and ensemble join Michael Marsolek Live from Studio B to perform a few pieces and discuss their upcoming concert, Sunday November 19, 2023 at 4 p.m. at the UM Music Recital Hall.

Maria Larionoff, violin; Adam Collins, Cello; and Anneta Panusz piano. They played the Concerto for Violin, Violoncello, strings and continuo in B-flat Major, as a trio with piano instead of harpsichord. The second piece was the slow movement from the G Minor violin concerto by Johan Sebastian Bach.
