String Orchestra of the Rockies ensemble, live from Studio B:
String Orchestra of the Rockies Director Maria Larionoff and ensemble join Michael Marsolek Live from Studio B to perform a few pieces and discuss their upcoming concert, Sunday November 19, 2023 at 4 p.m. at the UM Music Recital Hall.
Maria Larionoff, violin; Adam Collins, Cello; and Anneta Panusz piano. They played the Concerto for Violin, Violoncello, strings and continuo in B-flat Major, as a trio with piano instead of harpsichord. The second piece was the slow movement from the G Minor violin concerto by Johan Sebastian Bach.
Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, cellist and special guest with the Missoula Symphony was in the studio today.
Gabe Lee from Nashville, TN stopped by on April 26, 2023 during his 3 month tour and knocked out an amazing set plus interview. Here's Gabe playing "Wander no More".
Suzanne Bona of Sunday Baroque will perform in concert with The Sylvan Trio on Thursday October 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Recital Hall on the UM Missoula Campus.
Listen now: Beethoven: String Quartet in C minor, Opus 18, No. 4, recorded at MTPR.Performers are members of the String Orchestra of the Rockies: Maria…