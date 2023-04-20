© 2023 MTPR
Live from MTPR: String Orchestra of the Rockies

Montana Public Radio | By Tom Cook
Published April 20, 2023 at 8:51 AM MDT
A close-up of a violin.
iStock

Artistic Director, Maria Larionoff and members of the String Orchestra of the Rockies will take a break from rehearsals this weekend to favor MTPR listeners with a live broadcast. At 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, we'll hear a sneak preview of music from their concert scheduled for the following evening.

Tune in Saturday afternoon to enjoy the music of the Robert Schumann, his exquisite String Quartet No. 1, arranged for full string orchestra. It's sure to be a highlight of your Saturday!

We're excited to air this as part of our ongoing series of live sessions from MTPR studios!

Sunday 7:30 p.m. the String Orchestra of the Rockies will perform the works of Schumann at the Music Recital Hall at the University of Montana, Missoula. You can get tickets here.

Music
Tom Cook
Tom Cook is a program host heard at various times who substitutes mostly during classical music and news broadcasts. He is a Professor of Music Emeritus, from UM, where he taught for twenty-five years, first as Director of Bands and Trumpet instructor and then Chair of the Department of Music. In addition to his work at MTPR, he currently serves as Director of Books and Monographs and hosts webinars for The College Music Society and has returned to campus as an adjunct professor in the School of Music to teach a course in Country Music.
