Live from MTPR: String Orchestra of the Rockies

Artistic Director, Maria Larionoff and members of the String Orchestra of the Rockies will take a break from rehearsals this weekend to favor MTPR listeners with a live broadcast. At 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, we'll hear a sneak preview of music from their concert scheduled for the following evening.

Tune in Saturday afternoon to enjoy the music of the Robert Schumann, his exquisite String Quartet No. 1, arranged for full string orchestra. It's sure to be a highlight of your Saturday!

We're excited to air this as part of our ongoing series of live sessions from MTPR studios!

Sunday 7:30 p.m. the String Orchestra of the Rockies will perform the works of Schumann at the Music Recital Hall at the University of Montana, Missoula. You can get tickets here.