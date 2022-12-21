Tune in for these holiday specials on MTPR

Get into the spirit with these holiday specials on MTPR.

Monday 12/21

8 p.m. – Paul Winter Solstice special

Friday 12/23

4 p.m. – Stubby Pringle Christmas on the Pea Green Boat

10 p.m. – A World Café Holiday

11 p.m. – The Big Tiny Desk Concert Holiday special

Saturday 12/24

8 a.m. - The Children’s Corner

11 a.m. – This American Life – Baby’s first Christmas

2 p.m. – Classical Guitar Alive Christmas Special

3 p.m. – St. Olaf Christmas Festival

4 p.m. – Tinsel Tales 4 : Stories of the Season told through music

6 p.m. – Jonathan Winter’s A Christmas Carol

7 p.m. – A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico

8 p.m. – American Routes - Sounds of Winter Solstice and the Holidays

10 p.m. – A Chanticleer Christmas

11 p.m. – Welcome Christmas

Sunday 12/25

8 a.m. – Sunday Baroque for Christmas

11 a.m. – The Splendid Table

1 p.m. – Tinsel Tales 3

2 p.m. – Jazz Piano Christmas

3 p.m. – Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration

4 p.m. – Tinsel Tales 2

6 p.m. - A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote read by Gus Chambers

6:35 p.m. – Hungry: Julia Child presents A Dickens Holiday Feast

7 p.m. – All is Bright

8 p.m. - Winter Holidays Around the World with Bill McGlaughlin

9 p.m. – Gaudete! Early Music for the Christmas Season

10 p.m. – Echoes Christmas 2022

Monday 12/26

8 p.m. – Hannukkah Lights 2022

