Tune in for these holiday specials on MTPR
Get into the spirit with these holiday specials on MTPR.
Monday 12/21
8 p.m. – Paul Winter Solstice special
Friday 12/23
4 p.m. – Stubby Pringle Christmas on the Pea Green Boat
10 p.m. – A World Café Holiday
11 p.m. – The Big Tiny Desk Concert Holiday special
Saturday 12/24
8 a.m. - The Children’s Corner
11 a.m. – This American Life – Baby’s first Christmas
2 p.m. – Classical Guitar Alive Christmas Special
3 p.m. – St. Olaf Christmas Festival
4 p.m. – Tinsel Tales 4 : Stories of the Season told through music
6 p.m. – Jonathan Winter’s A Christmas Carol
7 p.m. – A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico
8 p.m. – American Routes - Sounds of Winter Solstice and the Holidays
10 p.m. – A Chanticleer Christmas
11 p.m. – Welcome Christmas
Sunday 12/25
8 a.m. – Sunday Baroque for Christmas
11 a.m. – The Splendid Table
1 p.m. – Tinsel Tales 3
2 p.m. – Jazz Piano Christmas
3 p.m. – Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration
4 p.m. – Tinsel Tales 2
6 p.m. - A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote read by Gus Chambers
6:35 p.m. – Hungry: Julia Child presents A Dickens Holiday Feast
7 p.m. – All is Bright
8 p.m. - Winter Holidays Around the World with Bill McGlaughlin
9 p.m. – Gaudete! Early Music for the Christmas Season
10 p.m. – Echoes Christmas 2022
Monday 12/26
8 p.m. – Hannukkah Lights 2022